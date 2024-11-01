Forty-seven Palestinians, including many women and children, were killed and dozens more injured during an overnight Israeli bombardment in the central Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA on Friday.

The strikes hit the city of Deir Al-Balah, the Nuseirat refugee camp, and the town of Al-Zawayda.

The Israeli military reported that its forces had identified and eliminated members of the Palestinian group Hamas in central Gaza during targeted raids in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza.

The Gaza war began after Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion into southern Israel, which killed about 1,200 people and resulted in 251 hostages being taken back to Gaza, according to Israel.

Israel's subsequent genocidal assault on Gaza has killed more than 43,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and reduced much of the enclave to rubble.

At least 46 Palestinians were killed in Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, mostly in the north, where one attack hit a hospital, torching medical supplies and disrupting operations, the enclave's health officials said.

Israel's military claims Hamas of using Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya for military purposes and stated that dozens of the group's members have been hiding there.

Health officials and Hamas deny the assertion.

The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip called on all international bodies "to protect hospitals and medical staff from the brutality of the (Israeli) occupation."

Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Thursday that one of its doctors at the hospital, Mohammed Obeid, had been detained last Saturday by Israeli forces. MSF called for the protection of him and all medical staff who "are facing horrific violence as they try to provide care."