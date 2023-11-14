At least six Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks overnight in the occupied West Bank, Palestine’s official media reported Tuesday.

Five Palestinians were killed in Tulkarem in an Israeli airstrike, which also left nine others injured – including three in critical condition, according to the WAFA news agency.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian was killed near the city of Hebron by the Israeli army, which claimed he attempted to carry out a knife stab attack.

WAFA reported that the Israeli forces left him bleeding and did not allow the medical teams to approach him until his death.

Earlier Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that 14 people were killed in an Israeli operation in Jenin – the highest West Bank death toll from a single raid since at least 2005, according to United Nations records.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and its troops regularly launch raids across the Palestinian territory.

At least 194 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli forces in the West Bank since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, in addition to over 2,700 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israeli forces have also arrested more than 2,000 people across the West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group.

The Israeli military, however, puts the arrest figure for the West Bank only at more than 1,400 and has alleged most were affiliated with Hamas.