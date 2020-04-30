Indian forces have killed a Pakistani soldier and two civilians in the disputed region of Kashmir, the military said Thursday, amid warnings of another flare-up between nuclear-armed rivals this summer.

Indian border troops fired at army posts and targeted villagers with heavy weapons overnight, a statement by the Pakistani military said.

The incident occurred across the Line of Control (LoC), a de facto frontier that divides Kashmir into two parts, each controlled by Pakistan and India but claimed by both in their entirety. The latest clashes occurred a day after Pakistani military chief General Qamar Bajwa visited commanders in Kashmir as tensions continued to simmer. Earlier this month, Pakistani fighter jets shot down an Indian surveillance drone that intruded into the country's airspace in Kashmir.

Pakistani and Indian troops often trade accusations of violating the cease-fire in Kashmir. Pakistani district administration official Mohammad Yousaf said Indian artillery fire hit Pakistani posts and two villages as residents were breaking their dawn-to-dusk fast as part of the holy month of Ramadan. At least three homes located near the Line of Control were damaged, he said.

Pakistan and India have traded fire in Kashmir in recent weeks despite both countries' struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus that has killed 346 people in Pakistan and at least 1,079 in India. Pakistan has repeatedly called for unity among South Asian nations to fight the virus.