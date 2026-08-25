Pakistan and Iran made “significant progress” in talks on the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and prospects for peace, Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Tuesday after a trip to Tehran.

"A very positive and productive meeting" was held with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Naqvi wrote on X following the visit, led by Pakistani military chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

"The Iranian President candidly shared his government's perspective and we had a very constructive exchange on the issues involved," he added.

"We remain hopeful that this momentum will help pave the way for further progress and lasting peace in the region," Naqvi said.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani military statement said about the meeting between Munir and the Iranian leadership focused on measures to prevent further escalation, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an expedited termination of the conflict.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional ⁠peace ⁠and the way to arrive at a negotiated settlement to the dispute, the statement added.

Munir also met with Mohsen Rezaee, the newly appointed head of the National Security Council, Parliament Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the military's statement added.

The White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to requests ​for comment made outside business hours.

Munir spoke ​with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of his Tehran visit, Reuters reported ⁠Monday.

Trump last ‌week warned of economic consequences ⁠against any country that ‌provided "any type of lifeline to Iran" as he ​seeks to isolate the ⁠country. Iran in turn vowed ⁠to shut down all oil exports from the ⁠Gulf.

The U.S. and Iran had concluded a framework agreement to resolve the conflict in mid-June. The agreement was intended to bring about a cease-fire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a long-term peace settlement through negotiations within 60 days.

Both sides accused each other of violating the agreement and military clashes occurred repeatedly.

Pakistan is attempting to persuade the parties to the conflict to revive the framework agreement.