Pakistan will soon host talks between the U.S. and Iran, the country’s foreign minister said Sunday.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar made the announcement Sunday. He did not specify whether the talks would be direct or indirect. There was no immediate word from the U.S. or Iran.

"Pakistan is very happy that both Iran and the U.S. have expressed their confidence in Pakistan's facilitation" of the talks, which will happen in the "coming days," Dar said in a televised speech after top diplomats from regional countries met in Islamabad.

He said the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia endorsed Pakistan's peace efforts. The ministers are expected to meet again Monday.

Pakistan has emerged as a mediator, having relatively good ties with both Washington and Tehran. Pakistani officials have said their public effort follows weeks of quiet diplomacy.