Palestinian authorities demanded urgent international protection for medical staff, patients and displaced people as the Israeli army stormed Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital Wednesday but found no hostages.

The announcement came after Hamas warned of a massacre at Gaza’s largest hospital and warned it would hold Israel, the U.S. and the international community responsible for the safety of its medical staff, and injured, displaced Palestinians at the complex.

Meanwhile, Israeli Army Radio reported that the operation at Al-Shifa found no sign of Israeli hostages at the hospital.

"There is no indication of hostages currently being held in Shifa," Israeli Army Radio said.

The broadcaster, however, said the army believes its raid on the hospital may bring intelligence information on the Israelis held by the Palestinian group Hamas.

The army allegedly found weapons and Hamas assets inside the hospital.

Israel estimates that at least 239 Israelis, including both military personnel and civilians, are being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip entered its 40th day, at least 11,320 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel's relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.