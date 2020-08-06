The Palestinian Finance Ministry finalized on Thursday a $30 million grant agreement with World Bank for vulnerable citizens affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement was signed in Ramallah at the Prime Minister's headquarters between Finance Minister Shukri Bishara and World Bank Group's representative in West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said the agreement was "important," and that $6 million will be allocated for families in need via the Social Development Ministry.

He said $13.9 million will be earmarked for laborers through the Labor Ministry.

Some 68,000 workers, rendered jobless due to the virus outbreak, will benefit from the financial assistance.

Meanwhile, the premier added that $10 million will be allotted to the temporary employment program, which will be implemented by 10 Palestinian institutions to serve 3,100 families.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in Palestine has reached 17,434, including 92 deaths and 8,417 recoveries.