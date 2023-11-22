Major world powers, including U.S., U.K. and China, as well as the Palestinian president, have all welcomed the humanitarian truce and temporary cease-fire in Gaza.

"President Abbas and the leadership welcome the humanitarian truce agreement," Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)’s Executive Committee, said in a statement.

"We appreciate the Qatari-Egyptian effort that has been made, and we renew the call for a comprehensive cessation of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, the introduction of humanitarian aid, and the implementation of a political solution based on international legitimacy, leading to an end to the occupation and the Palestinian people gaining their freedom, independence, and sovereignty," he added.

Israel and Hamas announced a truce-for-hostage deal early Wednesday.

Under the agreement, 50 Israelis held by Hamas will be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, Israeli media reported.

The deal also includes a four-day pause in Israeli attack and the entry of 300 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, including fuel, into the Gaza Strip.

The agreement also allows an extension of the pause and the potential release of more children and women held by the two sides.

Israel estimates that at least 239 Israelis are being held by Hamas following its cross-border incursion on Oct. 7.

U.S. President Joe Biden also welcomed the prisoner swap deal reached between Israel and Hamas.

"As President, I have no higher priority than ensuring the safety of Americans held hostage around the world. That’s why ... my national security team and I have worked closely with regional partners to do everything possible to secure the release of our fellow citizens," according to a statement from the White House.

Biden thanked Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar and President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt for their "critical leadership and partnership" in reaching the deal.

"It is important that all aspects of this deal be fully implemented," he added.

Britain, meanwhile, hailed the truce deal as a "crucial step" toward providing relief to the families of the hostages and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"This agreement is a crucial step towards providing relief to the families of the hostages and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza," Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said Wednesday that she welcomed the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas.

"The European Commission will do its utmost to use this pause for a humanitarian surge to Gaza," she said in a statement.

China, Russia welcome deal

China also welcomes the Israel-Hamas truce that ended weeks of relentless Israeli attack on Gaza.

"We welcome the temporary cease-fire agreement reached by relevant parties," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

Beijing hopes "that it will help ease the plight of the humanitarian crisis, de-escalate the conflict and ease tensions," Mao said.

"Since the outbreak of the current round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict, China has always called for a ceasefire and made unremitting efforts to cool down the situation, protect civilians and carry out humanitarian assistance," she added.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow "welcomes" a humanitarian truce in Gaza.

"Moscow welcomes the agreement between Israel and Hamas on a four-day humanitarian pause," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a post on Telegram.

Türkiye asks compliance

Türkiye also welcomed the deal between Israel, Hamas, calling it a 'positive development to prevent more bloodshed.'

"The agreement between the parties to declare a four-day humanitarian pause in the conflict in Gaza, where Israeli forces have been attacking for more than six weeks, is a positive development to prevent more bloodshed," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We expect full compliance with the agreement, which includes the release of some of the hostages and detainees and the increase in the amount of humanitarian aid allowed to enter Gaza," it added.

"We hope that the humanitarian pause will help permanently end the current conflict as soon as possible and initiate a process towards a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution. We also appreciate Qatar’s efforts to reach this agreement," the ministry said Wednesday.