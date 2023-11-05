Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decried Sunday Israel's "genocide" in the Gaza Strip, in remarks to visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I have no words to describe the genocide and destruction suffered by our Palestinian people in Gaza at the hands of Israel's war machine, with no regard for the principles of international law," Abbas told Blinken in Ramallah, in remarks carried by official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The comments came as Blinken made a surprise visit to the West Bank as part of his Middle East tour, the office of the Palestinian president said.

Blinken met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during his visit.

In a press conference, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that no details were to be shared until Blinken's visit was completed for "security reasons."

Miller said Blinken reiterated the U.S. commitment to the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza during the meeting.

The spokesman also said that Blinken "clearly stated that the Palestinians cannot be forcibly displaced."

According to Miller, Blinken and Abbas discussed "restoring calm and stability" in the West Bank.

The top U.S. diplomat also drew attention to the importance of "stopping extremist violence against Palestinians in the region and holding those responsible accountable," Milled added.

Meanwhile, although Blinken's visit was not announced, protests were organized after some rumors were heard.

Demonstrators protested U.S. support for Israel by burning Blinken's photo.