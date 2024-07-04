The Palestinian death toll from Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has crossed the grim milestone of 38,000.

Israeli attacks killed at least 58 more Gazans on Thursday, bringing the overall death toll to 38,011 since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 87,445 other people have been injured in the onslaught.

"Israeli forces killed 58 people and injured 179 others in four ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Flouting a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.