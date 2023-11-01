Palestinian death toll in Gaza on Wednesday climbed to 8,796, most of them women and children, as no end in sight for Israeli brutality in the blockaded coastal strip.

"The victims include 3,648 children and 2,290 women, while 22,219 other people were injured," ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told a news conference in Gaza City.

At least another 2,030 people were still trapped under the rubble in Gaza, he said.

"The Israeli attacks left 132 medics dead and 25 ambulances destroyed," al-Qudra added.

According to the spokesman, Israeli forces have targeted 58 health care facilities in Gaza since Oct. 7.

"Some 58 hospitals and 32 primary care centers were forced out of service due to the Israeli assault and fuel shortage," he added.

Since last weekend, the Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

Israel, in comparison, has suffered over 1,538 casualties.