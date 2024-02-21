At least 29,313 Palestinians are now confirmed dead as Israel presses ahead with its brutal military campaign on Gaza, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The Gaza-based ministry made the statement as the deadly Israeli onslaught against Gaza enters its 138th day.

It added that some 69,333 others have been injured in the ongoing attacks.

The statement said that in the past 24 hours, the Israeli army committed 11 massacres across the Gaza Strip that killed 118 people and injured 163 others.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can't reach them," it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion of Israel that killed nearly 1,160 people.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure, according to the U.N.

Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and aid trucks entering the territory ⁠number less than half the number before the start of the conflict.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.