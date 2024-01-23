Nearly 25,500 Palestinians have now been confirmed killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said in a statement Tuesday.

It added that some 63,354 others have also been injured in the onslaught.

The ministry statement came as the deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza entered its 109th day.

It said that the Israeli army committed 22 "massacres" across the Gaza Strip, leaving 195 people dead and 354 others injured.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them," the statement said.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which killed nearly 1,140 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, and all of them are food insecure, according to the U.N.

Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.