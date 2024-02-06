Over 27,500 Palestinians have now been confirmed killed in Israel's brutal war on Gaza, with at least 107 people killed in the last 24 hours, the enclave's Health Ministry confirmed Tuesday.

More than 140 others were injured during this period, the authorities added, bringing the total casualties since Oct. 7 to at least 27,585 dead and 66,978 wounded.

A ministry statement noted that in the past 24 hours, the Israeli army committed 12 massacres across the Gaza Strip that killed 107 people and injured 143 others.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them," it added.

Israeli attacks for weeks have particularly focused on Khan Younis, a city in the south of the coastal strip.

Israel alleges the leadership of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas is sheltering in an underground network of tunnels there and holding the hostages there.

Earlier Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that the army would advance further into the city of Rafah, which lies on the border with Egypt.

Rafah, where around 200,000 people lived before the war, is currently crowded with more than 1 million Palestinians, who have fled the fighting from other parts of the Gaza Strip.

Egypt, with which Israel has signed a peace treaty, is also opposed to an Israeli offensive in the border area.

Cairo fears that military operations in Rafah could lead to a rush of desperate Palestinians fleeing to the Egyptian peninsula of Sinai, which would be completely unacceptable for Egypt.