Palestinian death toll in Israel's 21-month genocidal war on Gaza has crossed the grim milestone of 60,000, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Tuesday.
It added that women and children make up around half of all the dead.
Details to follow ...
The Daily Sabah Newsletter
Keep up to date with what’s happening in Turkey,
it’s region and the world.
You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.