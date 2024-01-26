The Palestinian death toll in Gaza crossed yet another grim mark Friday as the Health Ministry confirmed at least 26,083 people have died in Israeli strikes since Oct. 7.

At least 183 Palestinians have been killed and 377 others injured over the past 24 hours as Israel continues its attacks on the Gaza Strip, according to the Gazan authorities.

"The Israeli occupation committed 19 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 183 martyrs and 377 injured during the past 24 hours," a ministry statement said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the statement said.

With the latest Palestinian casualties, the death toll from Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 has risen to 26,083, with 64,487 others injured, the ministry said.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which Tel Aviv says killed 1,140 people.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.