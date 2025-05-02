A Palestinian man was shot dead and 12 others, including a child, were wounded late Thursday as Israeli forces and settlers raided several towns across the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 29-year-old Alaa Shawkat Khudair was killed by Israeli army gunfire during a raid in Beita, a town south of Nablus.

In a separate incident, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said its teams transported a 16-year-old boy to the hospital after he was shot in the back with live ammunition during an Israeli raid in Salem, east of Nablus.

Meanwhile, in Bani Na’im, east of Hebron in the southern West Bank, the Red Crescent said its teams treated six people for tear gas inhalation after Israeli forces stormed the town, closed several roads and deployed throughout multiple neighborhoods.

Palestinian anti-settlement activist Sami Makhamreh said three civilians were injured with wounds and bruises after being assaulted by settlers near the town of Susiya in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron.

In northern Hebron, eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency (AA) that settlers attacked two girls with disabilities at the southern entrance to the town of Sa’ir.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the settlers "sprayed the two sisters, Dina and Dunya Yousef Jaradat – both in their 30s and with disabilities – with an unidentified liquid, causing severe redness on their faces and in their eyes."

They were taken to a medical center in the town for treatment.

Nearly 960 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank since the Gaza war began in October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.