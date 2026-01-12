Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas underwent routine medical examinations at a hospital in Ramallah on Monday, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Abbas, 90, was admitted to the al-Istishari Hospital for scheduled tests and after a series of assessments, he was discharged later in the day.

WAFA reported the results of the medical checks were "reassuring."

Abbas is now in his 21st year governing the Palestinian Authority, despite an original four-year term. Despite concerns about his age and leadership longevity, Palestinian officials said his condition remains stable.