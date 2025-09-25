Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday called on the international community to end Israel’s devastating war in Gaza, urging world powers to back full Palestinian U.N. membership and accelerate recognition of statehood as a path toward peace.

Speaking via video link to the 80th U.N. General Assembly after Washington revoked his visa along with 80 other Palestinian officials, Abbas delivered one of his most resolute speeches in years, pledging that the Palestinian Authority is ready to take full responsibility for governance and security in Gaza once the war ends. He stressed that Hamas would have “no role to play in governance” and must hand over its weapons.

Abbas described Israel’s campaign in Gaza as “a documented and recorded war crime and a crime against humanity,” adding that Palestinians are facing “a war of genocide, destruction, starvation and displacement.” He said Israel has destroyed more than 80% of Gaza’s infrastructure, displacing nearly the entire population and leaving famine in its wake.

“The time has come for the international community to do right by the Palestinian people, so that they may obtain their legitimate rights, to be free of the occupation and not remain hostage to Israeli politics,” he said. “There can be no justice if Palestine is not freed.”

The 89-year-old leader also rejected the “Greater Israel” project pursued by the current Israeli government, which he said entails annexation, settlement expansion and violations of Jerusalem’s holy sites. He called for an immediate and permanent halt to the war in Gaza, the unconditional entry of humanitarian aid through U.N. organizations, including UNRWA, an end to the use of starvation as a weapon, the release of all prisoners on both sides, and the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces.

Abbas underscored that the Gaza Strip is “an integral part of Palestine,” announcing that a committee had been formed to draft a provisional constitution to transition toward “a modern civil state free of extremism.” He said the plan includes an administrative committee for Gaza, headed by a Palestinian minister, to manage the enclave during a transitional period with Arab and international backing.

His remarks came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared to address the assembly in person on Friday, vowing continued military control over Gaza and rejecting the creation of a Palestinian state.

Abbas sought to contrast his administration with both Hamas and Israel’s far-right government, presenting the Palestinian Authority as the legitimate and internationally backed partner for peace. He reiterated his willingness to work with U.S. President Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, France, the United Nations and others to implement the peace framework adopted by a UN conference on Sept. 22.

In closing, Abbas sent a message of resilience and hope to Palestinians enduring the war: “The dawn of freedom will emerge, and the flag of Palestine will fly high in our skies as a symbol of dignity, steadfastness and being free from the occupation. We will not leave our homeland. We will not leave our lands.”

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, Israel’s campaign has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians and wounded over 167,000, with women and children making up about half the fatalities. More than 90% of housing in the territory has been destroyed and famine has been declared in the north.