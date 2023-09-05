A 21-year-old Palestinian youth was shot dead by the Israeli military during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian health officials confirmed.

"Ayed Samih Khaled was shot by live occupation (Israeli) bullets fired to the head," the ministry said.

The Israeli army continued its near-nightly raids, hitting the Nur Shams camp near the town of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank early Tuesday.

Residents of the Nur Shams camp said Israeli forces entered the camp around midnight (9 p.m. GMT Monday).

"Soon after they entered the camp, clashes erupted between Palestinians and soldiers," a resident said on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

"The army had come with bulldozers to destroy some roads inside the camp."

A sports center in the camp was also heavily damaged in the raid.

The Israeli authorities are yet to comment on the incident.

The killing is the latest incident in a yearlong wave of violence that has surged to levels unseen in the territory in some two decades.

Israeli raids, which were stepped up early last year, have fueled tensions in the region and have ushered in some of the worst fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank since the last Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s.

More than 180 Palestinians have been killed in the violence, with nearly half of them affiliated with militant groups, according to a tally by The Associated Press (AP).

Israel claims most of those killed were armed fighters, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions as well as people not involved in the confrontations have also died.