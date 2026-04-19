Anti-government protests continued in Tel Aviv Saturday as demonstrators voiced growing frustration over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership and handling of the wars with Iran and Lebanon.

The latest demonstrations have caught the public's attention with their depiction of Netanyahu with an exaggerated “Pinocchio” nose, accusing him of dishonesty, falsehood and corruption.

At one location in the city, a protester stood atop a ladder in the middle of the crowd, wearing a Netanyahu mask with the “Pinocchio” nose and illuminated rabbit ears in Israeli colors.

A person dressed as the Israeli prime minister protests in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 18, 2026. (Photo by: Hasan Zahid Ezim)

They also waved a flag and hung a banner around the neck reading “Saviors of Israel,” voicing criticism and skepticism toward the far-right government and its self-portrayal.

Hundreds of protesters also condemned the government’s handling of security issues and its war policy, while demanding early elections.