The PKK-linked Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) imposed a curfew Monday across several towns in the eastern part of Deir ez-Zor, warning of strict punitive measures against violators, local sources reported.

The curfew affected the towns of Jadid Akidat, Jadid Bakara, al-Dahla and al-Sabha. Using loudspeakers, SDF elements threatened residents with arrest for non-compliance and signaled further security operations.

On Sunday, SDF units conducted a raid in the al-Madoura neighborhood of al-Mansoura, west of Raqqa, detaining several individuals without presenting formal charges. Six weapons were also reportedly seized during the operation.

Since taking control of vast areas in eastern Syria, the U.S.-backed SDF has carried out regular raids and mass arrests.

While the group often claims detainees are affiliated with the Daesh terrorist group, local residents say those arrested are critics of SDF governance or reject its security and administrative dominance.

The SDF has also targeted individuals who welcomed the collapse of the Assad regime, or called for the return of Syrian government institutions.

The operations have escalated following a preliminary agreement between the SDF and the regime, sparking renewed tension in the region.

Earlier this month, activists in eastern Syria condemned the SDF’s recent wave of arrests and called on the Syrian government to intervene for the release of detainees and to ensure their protection from what they described as repeated violations by the militia.