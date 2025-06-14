Pope Leo XIV on Saturday urged Israel and Iran to show responsibility and reason as the two arch-foes clashed in their largest conflict.

"The situation in Iran and Israel has seriously deteriorated at such a delicate moment. I wish to forcefully renew an appeal for responsibility and reason," the pope said in a statement.

"The commitment to build a safer world free from the nuclear threat must be pursued through a respectful meeting and sincere dialogue," he said. "No-one should ever threaten the existence of the other."

"No one should ever threaten the existence of another," said Leo. "It is the duty of all countries to support the cause of peace, initiating paths of reconciliation and promoting solutions that guarantee security and dignity for all."