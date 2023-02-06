More than 237 people have been killed and 639 more were wounded in neighboring Syria, the country's health ministry said Monday, after a series of powerful earthquakes centered in southeastern Türkiye jolted the wider region.

Strong tremors hit Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, and Raqqa regions of Syria, the state-run SANA news agency reported.

At least 42 people have died and over 200 others are wounded in areas of Aleppo under the Bashar Assad regime's control, the report said.

Dozens of buildings were also destroyed or damaged in opposition-held areas in northern Syria, where rescue teams are frantically searching for survivors.

In various areas in northern Syria, at least 58 people have been killed and hundreds injured, according to information compiled by Anadolu from several local sources, including the Syrian Human Rights Network and hospitals.

Nearly 76 people died in Türkiye when a major 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the southeast of the country, local officials said. Officials said 23 people died in the province of Malatya, 17 in Şanlıurfa, seven in Osmaniye, and six in Diyarbakır, although the toll threatened to climb much higher because of the heavy damage.

According to the country's disaster agency, the strong earthquake originated in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş. Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in Pazarcık district.