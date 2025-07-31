Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed Canada's "historic" move to recognise the state of Palestine during a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, WAFA reported Wednesday.

Abbas "appreciated Canada's historic position in recognizing the State of Palestine, which will enhance peace, stability, and security in the region," the official Palestinian news agency said.

"The leaders discussed the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian disaster in Gaza. Prime Minister Carney reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to a two-state solution – an independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security," said a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

Carney earlier shared Canada's plans to recognize the State of Palestine at the upcoming 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in September.

"He indicated that this intention is predicated on the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to much-needed reforms, including the commitments by Palestinian Authority President Abbas to fundamentally reform its governance, to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part, and to demilitarize the Palestinian state," the statement noted.

Canada also pledged to "increase its efforts to promote peace and stability in the region and work closely with regional allies toward this goal."