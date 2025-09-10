Prince Harry’s foundation announced Wednesday a $500,000 donation to aid children in Gaza and Ukraine, including funding prosthetics through the World Health Organization.

The announcement came on the third day of the prince's visit to Britain as Harry visited the Centre for Injury Studies (CIS), part of Imperial College London, to learn more about its work, especially its focus on injuries suffered by children and those sustained in natural disasters.

"No single organization can solve this alone," he said in a statement.

"Gaza now has the highest density of child amputees in the world and in history. It takes partnerships across government, science, medicine, humanitarian response and advocacy to ensure children survive and can recover after blast injuries."

The three grants announced by Harry and his wife, Meghan's Archewell Foundation, include $200,000 to the World Health Organization to support medical evacuations from Gaza to Jordan, and $150,000 to the Save the Children charity to provide ongoing humanitarian support in Gaza.

The third grant of $150,000 was to the Centre of Blast Injury Studies, part of CIS, to help its efforts to develop prostheses that can support injured children, particularly those injured from the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, opened the former laboratories of the Centre for Blast Injury Studies in 2013.

The prince himself spent 10 years in the British military, during which he served two tours in Afghanistan, and he has made campaigning for veterans a priority, founding the Invictus Games for military personnel wounded in action.

He was joined on Wednesday by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for a tour of the CIS, where he met with research teams working on a number of world-leading projects.

"I'm really pleased about what he's doing, especially for the children of Gaza," Ghebreyesus said. "It's not the money, it's also the passion and commitment I think I see."

Showing him round was double leg amputee Dave Henson, a CIS ambassador, who has known Harry for more than a decade and was the first captain of the British Invictus team in 2014.

"It's been hugely important for raising the profile of the centre," Henson, who lost his legs in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2011, said of Harry's involvement.