Iran’s interior minister on Monday attributed a massive explosion at the country’s largest commercial port to "negligence," as firefighters continued efforts to contain the blaze two days after the incident.

The explosion, which killed 70 people, occurred on Saturday, April 26, at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran, near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key passageway for about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

"Unfortunately, the death toll has reached 70, and the firefighting effort is almost in its final stages," said Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, crisis management director of Hormozgan province, where the port is located. Officials said more than 1,000 people were injured, with most already released from the hospital after treatment.

Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni stated on state TV that "culprits have been identified and summoned," blaming the blast on "shortcomings, including noncompliance with safety precautions and negligence." A committee investigating the causes of the blast echoed similar findings. Momeni, who arrived in the area hours after the explosion, said the investigation is still ongoing.

State TV footage showed firefighters dousing flames on Monday as heavy charcoal-black smoke continued to rise. Damage will be assessed once the fire is fully under control. Images from the Iranian Red Crescent showed a firefighting helicopter flying above low flames.

The explosion is believed to have started at a hazardous and chemical materials storage depot. CCTV footage circulated on social media showed a small fire emitting orange-brown smoke among containers, followed by a sudden fireball.

Defense ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik later told state TV that "there has been no imported or exported cargo for military fuel or military use in the area."

President Masoud Pezeshkian visited hospitals treating the wounded in nearby Bandar Abbas on Sunday. Schools and offices in the area have been closed, and residents were advised to stay indoors and wear protective masks.

Iran’s ally, Russia, dispatched specialists to assist, and Monday was declared a national day of mourning.