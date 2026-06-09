Hamas said negotiations in Cairo have produced "acceptable approaches" to several of the most contentious issues in efforts to secure a Gaza cease-fire agreement with Israel, signaling potential progress in mediation efforts.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told Anadolu Agency (AA) that discussions in the Egyptian capital had produced "acceptable approaches from the parties participating in the talks regarding the contentious issues of the cease-fire agreement."

He said Hamas and other Palestinian factions had dealt "with flexibility and positivity" with proposals presented by mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye, "out of a national responsibility to stop the genocide in Gaza."

Qassem said responsibility now rests with Israel and the Peace Board, led by Executive Director Nickolay Mladenov, to advance toward the full implementation of President Donald Trump's vision for peace in Gaza.

Israel's genocide in Gaza since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

Despite a cease-fire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed 978 Palestinians and injured 3,097 others in near-daily attacks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.