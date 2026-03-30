A U.N. peacekeeper was killed Sunday when a projectile exploded at a UNIFIL position near the southern Lebanese village of Adchit al-Qusayr, the U.N. mission said.

Another peacekeeper was critically ⁠injured, it said in a statement early ⁠Monday.

Indonesia's Foreign Ministry said Monday the deceased peacekeeper was one of its citizens and that three others were injured ​by "indirect artillery fire" in the vicinity of the Indonesian ​UNIFIL ⁠contingent's position near Adchit al-Qusayr.

"We do not know the origin of the projectile. We have launched an investigation to determine all of the circumstances," UNIFIL said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the incident, saying attacks on peacekeepers are grave violations of international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes. He called for accountability and urged all parties to ensure the safety of U.N. personnel.

UNIFIL is stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor hostilities along the demarcation line with Israel – an area that is at the heart ⁠of ⁠clashes between Israeli troops and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The mission, which will be halted at the end of 2026, has been sporadically caught in the crosshairs of both Israel and Hezbollah over the last couple of years.

On March 6, Ghana's armed forces said the headquarters of its U.N. peacekeeping battalion in Lebanon was hit by missile attacks, leaving two soldiers critically injured.

Israel's military later acknowledged that its tank fire had hit a ⁠U.N. position in southern Lebanon that day, wounding the Ghanaian peacekeepers.

The military said its troops had responded to anti-tank missile fire from Hezbollah, which had moderately wounded two of its ​soldiers.

"Once again, we call on all actors to uphold their obligations under international ​law and to ensure the safety and security of U.N. personnel and property at all times, including by refraining from actions that ⁠may put ‌peacekeepers ‌in danger," UNIFIL said.

Indonesia condemned the incident and said ⁠any harm to peacekeepers is unacceptable, while reiterating ‌its condemnation "of Israel's attacks in Southern Lebanon."

Lebanon was pulled into the war in the ​Middle East when Hezbollah fired ⁠rockets at Israel on March 2 in solidarity with Tehran, ⁠two days after Iran was attacked by Israel and the United States. ⁠Hezbollah's attack prompted ​a new Israeli offensive against the group.