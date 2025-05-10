Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday condemned the situation in Gaza as a "humanitarian catastrophe" and criticized Israel's blockade on aid deliveries as "especially worrying."

Speaking in Moscow alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Putin said Russia is closely monitoring the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has claimed more than 51,000 lives, "with concern and empathy."

“Tensions are escalating in the West Bank, and Gaza is facing a genuine humanitarian disaster,” Putin said. “As a long-standing friend of the Palestinian people, Russia continues to provide aid – more than 800 tons of food, medicine and essential goods have been delivered over the past year.”

Reaffirming Moscow’s stance, he emphasized that lasting peace can only be achieved through a two-state solution grounded in internationally recognized legal principles.

“We will exchange views on what else Russia can do to reduce tensions. Naturally, we will also address pressing issues on the bilateral agenda,” he added.

Abbas thanked Russia for its support, saying Moscow has consistently backed "justice, the creation of a Palestinian state and the rights of the Palestinian people."

He also called for the resumption of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, which suffers from severe shortages of food, electricity and other vital supplies.

Abbas said his administration supports a cease-fire with Israel and rejects proposals advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians or the establishment of foreign administrations in Gaza.

“No Americans or other foreigners can govern in the Gaza Strip. We want to regain control of the area. We aspire for the Palestinian Authority to administer the Gaza Strip,” he said.

As of Saturday, at least 52,810 Palestinians have died in Israel's war on Gaza since October 2023, according to the Gaza Strip’s Health Ministry.

The Israeli military resumed attacks on Gaza on March 18, killing 2,701 people and injuring 7,432 others, breaking a cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement that began in January.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.

Israel also faces a separate genocide case at the International Court of Justice stemming from its actions in the besieged territory.