Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed tensions in the Middle East with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone on Monday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian side reiterated its unwavering support for resolving the problems and conflicts arising in the region via exclusively peaceful means.

Putin emphasized the importance of supporting Syria's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, addressing the need to reinforce the country's internal political stability by respecting the legitimate rights and interests of all minorities.

Syrian Golan Heights

Since the fall of the Assad regime, Israel has been working to undermine security in Syria and to inflame sectarian and divisive tensions, under the pretext of safeguarding its national security.

Since 1967, Israel has occupied the majority of the Syrian Golan Heights. Taking advantage of the new context following Assad’s ousting, it seized control of the Syrian buffer zone and declared the disengagement agreement between the two parties null and void.

In recent weeks, under the pretext of "protecting the Druze community," Israel exploited the events that erupted in the governorate of Suwayda on July 13 to escalate its aggression against Syria. This came after armed clashes broke out between Bedouin tribes and Druze groups, which were eventually contained by a cease-fire agreement reached on the 19th of the same month.

Official Syrian position

Syria’s Permanent Representative to the U.N. Qusai al-Dahhak stated that Israel’s repeated assaults on his country are an attempt to fuel strife and impose a new reality of occupation.

He made this statement during a meeting of the Security Council on Monday evening dedicated to "the situation in the Middle East," according to Syria’s official news agency SANA.

Al-Dahhak asserted that, "The recurring Israeli attacks on Syrian territory are undermining efforts aimed at Syria’s recovery and the aspirations of its people for peace and stability."

He emphasized, "The Israeli occupying entity continues to pursue the imposition of a new occupation reality by attempting to strike Syrian national unity, fan the flames of internal discord, and obstruct efforts to consolidate security and stability."

Regarding the events in Suwayda Governorate in the south of the country, al-Dahhak stated that "the Syrian government, while expressing its regret over the painful and bloody incidents that took place in the governorate, firmly rejects the occupying entity’s attempts to exploit these events to justify aggression."

The Syrian envoy also pointed out "the government’s pledge to pursue and hold accountable those responsible for the violations committed in Suwayda Governorate."

Since the evening of July 19, a cease-fire agreement has been in effect in Suwayda Governorate, the fourth of its kind, after the collapse of three previous ones. This latest agreement came after the resumption of clashes, triggered by a group affiliated with Hikmat al-Hijri, one of the Druze spiritual leaders with links to Israel, who forcibly displaced members of Bedouin tribes and committed violations against them.

The new Syrian administration has been making intensive efforts to restore security across the country since the overthrow of Bashar Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, after 24 years in power.

Iranian nuclear program

The newspaper also reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his "readiness to do everything in his power to facilitate the pursuit of negotiated solutions concerning the Iranian nuclear program," amid the recent escalation between Tel Aviv and Tehran.

The newspaper did not mention any statements made by Netanyahu during the conversation.

On June 13, Tel Aviv, with U.S. support, launched an attack against Iran that lasted 12 days. In retaliation, Tehran targeted Israel with ballistic missiles and drones, until the U.S. announced a cease-fire on the 24th of the same month.

Tel Aviv and Tehran regard each other as archenemies. Israel’s recent aggression against Iran marked a turning point, transitioning from a decades-long "shadow war" characterized by assassinations and sabotage to an unprecedented open hybrid conflict between the two regional powers.