Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday praised Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa for what he described as growing momentum in efforts to restore Syria’s territorial integrity after government forces reclaimed large areas from the terrorist PKK's Syrian offshoot, the YPG-led groups.

"I want to congratulate you on the fact that the ⁠process of restoring the territorial integrity of Syria is gaining momentum," Putin told al-Sharaa in the Kremlin.

Al-Sharaa, who is ‌making his second visit to Russia since ousting ​long-time Moscow ally Bashar ‍Assad in 2024, thanked Putin ‍for ​help ‍in stabilizing the ⁠situation ‍in Syria and the wider region.

Despite having been on opposite during the civil war, the interim government in Damascus has signaled readiness to develop ties with Moscow in apparent hopes it could help rebuild the war-shattered country and offer a way to diversify its foreign policy.

For the Kremlin, it's essential to keep its naval and air bases on Syria's coast, the only such outposts outside the former Soviet Union that are crucial for maintaining Russia's military presence in the Mediterranean. Russian authorities have voiced hope for negotiating a deal to maintain the Hemeimim air base and the naval outpost in Tartus.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said ahead of the meeting between Putin and al-Sharaa that "all issues related to our military's presence in Syria will be discussed in the talks."

In recent days, Russian forces have begun pulling out of positions in northeastern Syria in an area still controlled by the terrorist YPG-led forces after the group lost most of its territory in an operation by government forces.