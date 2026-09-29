The Qatari Foreign Ministry confirmed Tuesday that it has continued shuttle diplomacy between the U.S. and Iran as part of mediation efforts to end the Middle East war.

"Qatar’s mediation efforts are ongoing, and we are currently relaying messages between the American and Iranian sides," ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha.

Asked about the possibility of a large-scale U.S. military attack on Iran, Ansari said: "We are concerned about any escalation in the region and are working to find a peaceful solution."

In February, the U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran, which responded with attacks on U.S. assets across the region before a ceasefire agreement was reached in April.

Washington and Tehran later signed a memorandum of understanding in June to halt hostilities and maintain navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, but implementation stalled over disagreements related to security in the strategic waterway as tensions continue to escalate between the two sides.