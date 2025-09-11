Qatar on Thursday denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “reckless” remarks demanding the expulsion or prosecution of Hamas officials, a day after Israeli warplanes struck a building in Doha, killing at least six people in a neighborhood home to embassies and schools.

The attack, which hit the territory of a key U.S. ally, drew swift condemnation across the Middle East and beyond, as critics warned it risked derailing ongoing mediation efforts to end the war and secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Netanyahu defended the strike and threatened further action against Qatar, saying, “You either expel them or you bring them to justice. Because if you don’t, we will.” His comments came just a day after U.S. President Donald Trump urged calm in what was described by the Wall Street Journal as a heated phone call with the Israeli leader. Trump reportedly told Netanyahu that targeting Hamas inside Qatar was “not wise,” underscoring the gravity of striking a U.S. ally’s capital.

Qatar said it hosts Hamas officials with the knowledge and support of both Washington and Tel Aviv as part of mediation efforts that have helped secure cease-fires and the release of Israeli hostages in the past. The Gulf nation stressed that Netanyahu’s threats undermine diplomacy and jeopardize the safety of civilians.

An Israeli official, speaking anonymously, said about 10 planes dropped around 10 missiles in the mission. Netanyahu later admitted he acted on a narrow window of opportunity.

Doha’s strong rebuke signals a deepening rift, as many in the region view Israel’s escalation as a blatant violation of international law and an attack on a sovereign U.S.-backed partner that has long played a pivotal role in de-escalation talks.