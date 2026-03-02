Qatar announced Monday that its air defenses shot down two Iranian Su-24 fighter jets and intercepted a volley of ballistic missiles and drones launched toward the country, in what Doha described as a serious breach of its airspace amid soaring regional tensions.

"The Qatar Emiri Air Force successfully shot down two (SU-24) aircraft coming from the Islamic Republic of Iran,” a Qatari Defense Ministry statement said.

The ministry said air defense systems also intercepted seven ballistic missiles, while Qatar Emiri Air Force and Qatar Emiri Navy Forces intercepted five drones that targeted several areas across the country.

"The threat was addressed immediately upon detection in accordance with the operational plan,” the statement said, stressing that all missiles were shot down before reaching their targets.

The ministry emphasized that Qatar’s armed forces possess "full capabilities and resources to safeguard the state’s sovereignty and lands, and to respond firmly to any external threat.”

It also called on citizens, residents and visitors to remain calm, follow official instructions issued by security authorities, avoid rumors and rely only on information released through official channels.

The development came as the U.S. and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that are home to U.S. assets.