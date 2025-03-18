Gaza war mediator Qatar on Tuesday strongly condemned Israel's resumed attacks that killed more than 400 people, according to the territory's Health Ministry.

The Gulf state condemned in the strongest terms, the resumption of the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Qatar said it considered the attack a blatant challenge to the international will to support peace, including the cease-fire agreement.

The country's Foreign Ministry warned "that (Israel's) escalating policies will ultimately ignite the region and undermine its security and stability," it said in a statement.

The Ministry also noted that the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip have "reached unprecedented levels in human history, necessitating urgent action from the international community to provide the necessary protection for the Palestinian people."

It reiterated Qatar's firm position on the just Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.