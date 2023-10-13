Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani higlighted the importance de-escalating Israel-Palestine tensions amid the former's relentless blockade of the Gaza Strip and planned ground offensive, in a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Doha on Friday.

The two discussed bilateral relations and a number of regional and international issues, particularly developments in the Palestinian territories and their humanitarian conditions, Qatar News Agency reported.

The Qatari ruler stressed the importance of efforts aimed at de-escalation, opening safe corridors in Gaza for aid and humanitarian efforts, and ensuring the conflict does not expand regionally. He reiterated the country's "firm position on condemning the targeting of civilians."

In a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza Strip, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel on Saturday, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the offensive was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers' growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military, in turn, launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

Israel on Friday asked all civilians in the northern half of the Gaza Strip, more than 1 million people, to relocate to the south within 24 hours.

Over 423,000 people have already been displaced, according to the U.N. agency for Palestinians, which has described the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave as "bone-chilling." It said Gaza is fast becoming a hell hole and is on the brink of collapse.

Blinken is on a Middle East tour from Oct. 11-15 to condemn the attacks in Israel, and engage in efforts to help prevent the conflict from spreading, according to the State Department.​​​​​​​