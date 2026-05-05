Radical Israeli rabbi Dov Lior said "there are no innocent civilians" in Gaza, reiterating his hardline position on Tel Aviv's genocidal war in remarks made during an interview.

Lior, a Jewish religious figure associated with far-right circles, argued that in times of war, civilian status does not exempt individuals from being considered part of the broader conflict.

"In a war, there are no innocent civilians. That concept is an invention of the Left. In World War Two, didn’t the Allied Forces bomb civilian populations?" he told Israel National News, in response to a question about what the Israeli military must do to avoid killing innocent Arab civilians.

The rabbi also rejected the idea that Israel should consider international opinion or adopt higher moral constraints in warfare. He criticized global institutions, particularly the United Nations, accusing them of consistently opposing Israel and questioning why such views should influence military decisions.

Lior claimed historical hostility toward Jews justifies a radical stance. He argued that attempts to gain acceptance from other nations have failed and warned that reliance on international approval could weaken Israel’s position.

He further defended the continuation of war despite potential casualties, saying that while saving lives is normally a priority in religious law, wartime conditions "require a different approach."

In previous statements, he has suggested that large-scale destruction in areas like Gaza could be justified and that military responses should not be limited to specific individuals directly involved in attacks.

He has also supported the idea that Palestinians living in occupied areas should be relocated, framing such moves as part of a broader strategy tied to territorial claims and security.

The rabbi has drawn attention in the past for endorsing religious interpretations that permit the use of force beyond conventional battlefield limits, including views that have been widely debated within Israeli society.

At least 75,000 people, mostly women and civilians, have been killed in Israel's war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, which has devastated much of the enclave, leaving entire neighborhoods in ruins.