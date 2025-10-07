U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday there is a “real chance” for a Gaza peace deal as Israeli and Hamas negotiators held indirect talks marking the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack.

"There's a real chance that we could do something," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, adding that U.S. negotiators were also involved in the talks.

"I think there's a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East. It's something even beyond the Gaza situation. We want a release of the hostages immediately."

"Our team is over there now, another team just left, and other countries, literally every country in the world, has supported the plan."

Trump added that the United States would do "everything possible to make sure everyone adheres to the deal" if Hamas and Israel do agree on a ceasefire to end the war.

Trump unveiled his plan on Sept. 29, which calls for the release of Israeli captives, a cease-fire in Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the rebuilding of Gaza. Hamas agreed to the plan in principle on Friday, and further negotiations were due in Egypt.

Tel Aviv estimates that 48 Israeli captives remain in Gaza, including 20 alive. Israel, meanwhile, holds about 11,000 Palestinians in its prisons, many facing torture, hunger and medical neglect, according to rights groups.

Despite Trump's call for an immediate halt to attacks, Israeli forces continue to kill Palestinians, including a young girl, in continued assaults across the Gaza Strip, according to medics and local sources.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardment has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians in Gaza, reducing much of the enclave to rubble.