The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said Wednesday it is “outraged” by Israel's killing of a Palestinian paramedic in the southern Gaza Strip, denouncing the incident as a clear violation of the protections granted to medical teams and humanitarian workers.

Hussein Hassan Hussein Al-Samiri, a paramedic with the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), was killed while performing life-saving duties in Khan Younis during an attack in the Al-Mawasi area on Wednesday, the organization said in a statement.

Extending condolences to his family, friends and colleagues, the IFRC expressed "full solidarity" with the PRCS.

"Humanitarian workers and medical personnel must be respected and protected at all times to ensure life-saving assistance can reach people in need," it said.

It stressed that the Red Cross and Red Crescent emblems are "symbols of protection, humanity, neutrality, and hope," yet staff and volunteers are "too often" killed while carrying out emergency work.

"The loss of Hussein is a tragic reminder of the dangers faced by those who dedicate their lives to helping others," the IFRC said, calling the protection of civilians, humanitarian workers and medical personnel "a legal and moral obligation."

Israeli air strikes on Wednesday killed 23 people in Gaza, despite the cease-fire.

According to the federation, the latest death brings the number of PRCS staff and volunteers killed in the line of duty to 30 in Gaza and two in the West Bank since October 2023.