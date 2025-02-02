Dozens of Palestinians recently freed from Israeli prisons under a cease-fire agreement show evidence of severe mistreatment, including torture, starvation, and medical neglect, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.

The latest group of 183 detainees was released Saturday, appearing visibly weak and wearing stained gray jumpsuits as they arrived at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, to cheers from their families.

“Every time prisoners are released, we find their bodies reflecting the level of crimes committed against them,” the organization said in a statement, citing “torture unprecedented in its level after October 7, starvation crimes, systematic medical crimes,” and severe beatings, according to Doha-based Al Jazeera.

Some detainees suffered rib fractures, and others contracted scabies due to poor conditions. The group also accused Israeli authorities of threatening released prisoners and their families with violence if they held celebratory gatherings.

A former detainee described enduring “the most brutal torture” over the past 15 months, saying, “The Israelis treated us in inhumane ways. They treated animals better than us.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross condemned the treatment of prisoners, with staff expressing outrage at how Israeli authorities handled their release from Ketziot Prison.

Detainees arrived handcuffed with their hands raised above their heads, wearing bands inscribed with the phrase: “The people of eternity do not forget.”

Hamas also denounced the alleged abuse, calling it further proof of Israeli mistreatment in detention centers.

The Palestinian resistance group contrasted this with its treatment of Israeli captives, stating that despite Gaza’s dire conditions, the Qassam Brigades provided adequate healthcare to hostages.

“The good physical and psychological condition of the enemy’s prisoners proves the values of our resistance and its moral commitment towards the prisoners,” said Hamas.

One released detainee, Hussam Shahin, reportedly underwent surgery without anesthesia while in prison and will require hospitalization.

Under the cease-fire deal, Hamas is set to release 33 Israeli captives over six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, many of whom are serving life sentences.