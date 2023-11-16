Israel escalated its military operations at Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, on Thursday, targeting what it claims to be a Hamas command center nestled among patients, medics and the displaced.

Major Gen. Yaron Finkelman, the head of Israeli military operations in Gaza, stated: "Tonight we conducted a targeted operation into Shifa hospital. We continue to move forward."

Israeli bulldozers reportedly destroyed parts of the hospital's southern entrance, according to Gaza's Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.

Both Israel and its top ally, the United States, believe that Hamas has a command center below the Al-Shifa complex, making it a focal point in the ongoing conflict.

However, the Palestinian group and hospital directors vehemently deny these allegations.

Before the initial Israeli troop entry on Wednesday, approximately 2,300 patients, staff and displaced civilians sought shelter at Al-Shifa, according to United Nations agencies.

The Israeli army claims the initial raid allegedly uncovered military equipment, weapons and an operational headquarters with communication equipment.

Witnesses describe horrific conditions inside the hospital, with medical procedures conducted without anesthesia, families lacking food and water in corridors and the smell of decomposing corpses filling the air.

U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths emphasized, "The protection of newborns, patients, medical staff and all civilians must override all other concerns. Hospitals are not battlegrounds."

A journalist trapped inside Al-Shifa reported Israeli soldiers entering the facility, shooting in the air and ordering young men to surrender. About 1,000 male Palestinians, hands above their heads, were in the courtyard, some stripped naked for inspection by Israeli soldiers.

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Hamas for committing a war crime by housing its headquarters and military beneath a hospital.

While cautioning Israel to be "incredibly careful" not to harm civilians, he acknowledged the gravity of the situation.

Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas in retaliation for the Oct. 7 incursion that killed 1,200 people, with Hamas taking hostages, including elderly individuals and children.

Calls for a truce are mounting, with the U.N. Security Council passing a resolution for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses" in fighting.

Despite Israel agreeing to temporary local pauses, it rejects a broader cease-fire, emphasizing its commitment to act until Hamas is destroyed and hostages are returned.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry urged the international community to stand firm on the prompt release of all kidnapped individuals.

Public support for military action against Hamas is evident in Israeli polls following the Oct. 7 attacks, the country's worst in history.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing domestic pressure, claimed there is no safe place for Hamas and asserted the army's reach into Gaza.

As the conflict unfolds, political ramifications are anticipated, with opposition leader Yair Lapid calling for Netanyahu's immediate resignation.

Protesters demand accountability and action for the release of hostages.

President Biden expressed mild hope for a deal to free hostages, acknowledging cooperation from Qatar, which leads negotiations due to its diplomatic ties with both Hamas and Israel.