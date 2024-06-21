There are still gaps between Hamas and Israel despite some progress in cease-fire discussions, the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman said Friday.

"There was progress to an extent in the situation," he said, adding that there were "still some gaps."

"We continue our endeavors and there have been successive meetings with the Hamas movement in a bid to bridge the gap between the two sides and reach an agreement to achieve cease-fire and exchange, hostages and prisoners," he said, speaking in Madrid where he was taking part in the Qatari-Spanish Strategic Dialogue.

"Efforts are still ongoing, we have not yet reached a format that would be suitable... and once we reach that, we will communicate it to the Israeli side to bridge the gap and reach a deal as soon as possible," Mohammed added.

Qatar, the United States and Egypt have been mediating for months to achieve a cease-fire and exchange hostages kept by the group for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

At the end of May, U.S. President Joe Biden presented a three-stage plan, the latest push by mediators to negotiate a cease-fire. Hamas said last week it sent its response to Qatar and Egypt.