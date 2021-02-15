Three mortars targeted the Irbil airport in northern Iraq's Kurdistan region, one of which hit a military complex where US-led coalition troops are based, two security sources said on Monday.

No casualties have been reported.

The two others hit residential areas near the airport, one of the sources confirmed, with no immediate information on casualties either.

A Reuters reporter heard several blasts and saw a fire blazing for a few minutes in the vicinity of the airport.

One security official claimed the total number of mortars launched was five.

It was not immediately clear if a U.S. military base housing U.S. troops near the airport was the target of the attack.

The indirect fire represents the first time U.S. military or diplomatic installations have been hit in Iraq in nearly two months.