Russia and the Arab League held high-level consultations Tuesday, warning that the ongoing war involving Iran is worsening instability across the Middle East and affecting neighboring countries.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko held consultations with Arab League Deputy Secretary General Hossam Zaki, who was in Moscow on a working visit.

"An in-depth exchange of views took place regarding the situation in the Persian Gulf zone in the context of the ongoing aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran, which is having an extremely negative impact on the situation in neighboring states with which Russia maintains close friendly ties," the ministry said.

Russia stressed that the crisis must be resolved politically and diplomatically, emphasizing that a sustainable security framework, nuclear non-proliferation, stable energy supplies, and reliable investment mechanisms in the Middle East serve the interests of all regional countries.

"An exchange of views also took place on events unfolding in the Palestinian territories and other crisis points in the Middle East and North Africa region. The parties were united in the need to urgently shift conflicts to the diplomatic arena in order to avoid further deterioration of the situation," the ministry said.

Borisenko and Zaki also spoke about a range of Russian-Arab relations, including the schedule of upcoming collective contacts, the ministry said.