Russia is building a "full-fledged partnership" with Taliban authorities in Afghanistan and is urging other regional states to deepen cooperation with Kabul, a senior Russian security official said Thursday.

Russia ​last year became the ​first country ⁠to formally recognize the Taliban government that seized power in August 2021 as U.S.-led forces staged a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

Interfax news agency quoted Russian official Sergei Shoigu as saying cooperation with Kabul was important for the security and development ⁠of ⁠the region.

Shoigu, who is secretary of Russia's Security Council, said Moscow was building a "pragmatic dialogue" with the Taliban that included security, trade, culture and humanitarian support.

He was speaking at a meeting with his counterparts from the Shanghai Cooperation ⁠Organisation (SCO), a 10-member grouping that includes China, India, Iran, Pakistan and several ex-Soviet states.

The SCO ​should revive its contact group with Afghanistan, Shoigu ​added.

The Taliban was outlawed by Russia as a "terrorist" movement in ⁠2003, ‌but ‌the ban was lifted in ⁠April 2025.

Russia now ‌sees a need to work with Kabul as ​it faces a major ⁠security threat from terrorist ⁠groups based in the region.