Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a landmark Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement on Friday, formalizing the two nations’ status as strategic allies and paving the way for extensive long-term cooperation across multiple sectors.

The signing ceremony, held at the Kremlin following high-level talks between the leaders, was reported by state news agency TASS. The agreement encompasses a wide range of areas, including defense, counterterrorism, energy, finance, transportation, industry, agriculture, culture, science, and technology.

“This marks a new chapter in relations between Russia and Iran, particularly in trade,” said President Pezeshkian. He emphasized the importance of strengthening ties in politics, security, trade, transport, and energy, highlighting the treaty’s role in deepening cooperation between the two nations.

President Putin echoed these sentiments, stating that Russia and Iran firmly oppose external interference and are united in their commitment to upholding international law. “Our countries resolutely support the principles of sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, and reject external pressure and diktats,” Putin said.

The partnership comes amid global geopolitical tensions, with both nations seeking to solidify their alliances. Iran, which has faced Western accusations of supplying weapons to Russia, took the opportunity to urge Moscow and Kyiv to pursue a diplomatic resolution to their ongoing conflict.

"Engaging in combat and war is not a solution to the problem," President Pezeshkian stated, standing alongside Putin at the Kremlin. "We welcome a political settlement between Russia and Ukraine," he added in remarks translated into Russian.

The newly signed agreement underscores a growing alignment between Moscow and Tehran as both nations seek to counter external pressures and bolster their international standing.