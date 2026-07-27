Saudi Arabia said Monday it intercepted and destroyed drones launched from Iraq that targeted oil facilities in the kingdom's Eastern Province and Riyadh, while Iraq ordered an investigation into the allegations that pro-Iran armed groups were behind the attack.

The ministry said the drones were launched by Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack against the kingdom, reaffirming its right ⁠to ⁠respond to the sources of "the aggression" and deter those responsible.

The ministry called on the Iraqi government to take all necessary measures to prevent Iraqi ⁠territory from being used as a launchpad for attacks against Saudi ​Arabia. Iraq's prime minister ordered an investigation ​into the incident, his media office said ⁠Monday ‌evening, ‌adding Iraq will not ⁠allow its ‌territory to be used to ​launch attacks against neighbouring ⁠countries.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi called for an investigation into Saudi Arabia's claim that drones targeting its territory had been launched by pro-Iran groups in Iraq, his spokesman said.

Zaidi directed "the competent security authorities to investigate the statement issued by the ministry of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the targeting of the kingdom with drones launched from Iraqi territory", spokesman Sabah al-Numan said in a statement.