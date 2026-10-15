Iran continues to arm and train Yemen's Houthi rebels, while actively encouraging the group's ongoing conflict with the kingdom, a Saudi Foreign Ministry official said Thursday.

"Iran continues to arm, train and support the Houthi militia in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions," Rayed Krimly, deputy minister for public diplomacy at the ministry, said during a virtual briefing with reporters.

He later added: "We think that the escalation by the Houthis at this latest stage of the conflict is encouraged by Iran."

Krimly also revealed that the country reached out to the Houthis in recent weeks as fighting escalates between the two sides, but the group refused to meet in Oman.

"At the beginning of this escalation, we asked them to meet in Muscat, Oman and they refused. This was the last communication which happened a few weeks ago," he said.