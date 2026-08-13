Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its support for Iraq’s security, stability and development Thursday as Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman held talks with senior Iraqi military official Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Al-Shammari.

According to the Saudi Defense Ministry, the two sides reviewed Saudi-Iraqi military and defense relations, discussed regional developments and stressed the importance of continued coordination and cooperation in a way that serves their shared interests and contributes to regional security and stability.

"Iraq will remain a cherished neighbour, we share bonds of brotherhood, solidarity, and mutual support with its government and its brotherly people. The Kingdom will always stand by Iraq to support its security, stability, development, and prosperity, for the benefit of Iraq and its brotherly people," Khalid bin Salman wrote, in a post on X.

He added that he had met with director of Iraq's Office of the Commander in Chief Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, saying the pair "reviewed Saudi-Iraqi relations in the military and defence sectors" and discussed developments in the Middle East.

"We also emphasised the importance of continued coordination and cooperation between our two countries to serve our mutual interests and ensure the region's security and stability," he wrote.